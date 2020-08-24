 

The TN Department of Health provides updates to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients diagnosed in the state.

The Department of Health reported 1,588 deaths (1,547 confirmed), 144,604 total cases (141,591 confirmed), 6,421 hospitalized and 106,041 recovered. There have been 2,042,256 patients tested. 

Age range of COVID-19 confirmed cases

Age Group Number of Cases Number of Deaths
0-10 7,151 4
11-20 17,439 1
21-30 32,092 16
31-40 25,373 29
41-50 21,978 78
51-60 18,364 163
61-70 11,983 307
71-80 6,447 471
81+ 3,513 519
Pending 210 0

The number of confirmed coronavirus diagnoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health by county:(numbers below updated by state at 2 p.m. daily, we will update our table as soon as it becomes available) The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new Public Information Hotline at: 1-877-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.

State COVID-19 Cases By The Numbers

Race Number of cases Percent
American Indian or Alaska Native 197 0
Asian 1,248 1%
Black or African-American 27,672 19%
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 96 0%
Other/Multiracial 19,463 13%
White 70,068 48%
Pending 25,860 18%
Ethnicity Number of cases Percent
Not Hispanic or Latino 87,052 60%
Hispanic 21,501 15%
Pending 36,051 25%
Sex Number of cases Percent
Male 70,013 48%
Female 73,283 51%
Pending 1,308 1%

Current State COVID-19 Cases: County-by-county numbers new

 
 
Patient County Cases PCR Positive Tests PCR Negative Tests Active Cases Recovered Deceased
Anderson 839 997 18,340 219 612 8
Bedford 1057 1,262 9,104 240 803 14
Benton 223 235 3,067 109 111 3
Bledsoe 768 794 5,442 84 681 3
Blount 1,744 2,030 19,240 547 1,182 15
Bradley 2,359 2,836 18,108 562 1,781 16
Campbell 302 340 7,607 89 211 2
Cannon 186 233 2,588 48 138 0
Carroll 516 545 6,392 298 212 6
Carter 736 818 10,724 531 191 14
Cheatham 694 837 7,829 254 430 10
Chester 336 370 3,483 144 188 4
Claiborne 345 390 7,141 108 235 2
Clay 103 110 1,853 29 74 0
Cocke 606 646 5,845 192 408 6
Coffee 695 846 12,174 301 388 6
Crockett 359 391 2,199 110 237 12
Cumberland 709 876 16,222 319 382 8
Davidson 22,816 28,493 231,176 3,438 19,132 246
Decatur 272 308 3,667 117 151 4
DeKalb 417 516 5,617 112 300 5
Dickson 851 1,069 9,964 367 476 8
Dyer 862 941 7,339 405 448 9
Fayette 820 1,036 11,960 255 555 10
Fentress 149 170 2,646 74 75 0
Franklin 426 538 9,583 129 293 4
Gibson 995 1,115 9,588 440 542 13
Giles 428 519 6,315 124 290 14
Grainger 249 301 4,194 72 176 1
Greene 730 869 10,509 487 233 10
Grundy 142 165 1,759 34 106 2
Hamblen 793 977 5,836 339 448 18
Hamilton 7,496 8,603 90,920 1,577 5,854 65
Hancock 88 100 144 61 25 2
Hardeman 1,179 1,341 10,752 418 739 22
Hardin 620 689 8,600 266 346 8
Hawkins 637 742 7,041 434 191 12
Haywood 702 745 4,422 331 361 10
Henderson 793 977 5,836 339 448 6
Henry 410 481 6,918 184 222 4
Hickman 331 420 4,761 121 209 1
Houston 73 84 1,434 31 42 0
Humphreys 155 177 3,734 66 86 3
Jackson 189 210 1,793 73 115 1
Jefferson 721 767 11,682 213 502 6
Johnson 387 425 4,463 292 94 1
Knox 5,855 6,579 91,801 1,775 4,031 49
Lake 820 1,002 4,955 60 759 1
Lauderdale 637 705 7,633 236 389 12
Lawrence 703 841 7,710 257 438 8
Lewis 117 130 2,971 60 56 1
Lincoln 386 485 5,574 149 236 1
Loudon 879 973 9,003 227 649 3
Macon 882 1,079 5,345 79 789 14
Madison 1,571 1,750 19,018 410 1,130 31
Marion 300 367 4,127 84 211 5
Marshall 472 535 6,276 250 218 4
Maury 1,593 1,889 17,201 620 962 11
McMinn 717 856 11,271 207 490 20
McNairy 490 559 4,679 202 280 8
Meigs 134 161 2,153 33 99 2
Monroe 608 698 6,964 220 378 10
Montgomery 2,330 2,681 29,843 1,064 1,239 27
Moore 84 105 1,401 39 45 0
Morgan 184 203 6,060 76 107 1
Obion 757 841 6,890 309 443 5
Overton 360 394 4,777 193 166 1
Perry 98 108 2,222 28 70 0
Pickett 46 49 751 21 24 1
Polk 305 345 2,703 87 208 10
Putnam 2,149 2,605 21,144 562 1,564 23
Rhea 616 745 7,402 104 510 2
Roane 587 704 12,787 182 403 2
Robertson 1,751 2,185 12,607 525 1,201 25
Rutherford 7,486 9,216 59,160 2,271 5,151 64
Scott 153 165 2,991 60 91 2
Sequatchie 138 165 3,578 40 97 1
Sevier 2,154 2,394 19,227 508 1,635 11
Shelby 25,976 32,023 281,933 3,348 22,259 369
Smith 497 627 4,033 86 403 8
Stewart 89 114 2,058 32 57 0
Sullivan 1,474 1,595 20,273 429 1,023 22
Sumner 3,889 4,675 31,912 1,033 2,774 82
Tipton 1,337 1,565 15,660 342 982 13
Trousdale 1,592 1,666 3,676 41 1,545 6
Unicoi 212 241 4,030 127 84 1
Union 208 227 3,127 68 139 1
Van Buren 54 60 966 23 31 0
Warren 741 830 9,443 284 450 7
Washington 1,597 1,844 20,710 816 774 7
Wayne 261 287 4,416 75 184 2
Weakley 742 813 7,475 391 342 9
White 435 521 6,234 194 234 7
Williamson 4,157 4,932 49,173 1,193 2,937 27
Wilson 2,664 3,210 27,761 741 1,893 30
Out of state 2,929 2,931 209,261 875 2,032 22
Pending 3,293 3,776 130,493 975 2,312 6
Download PDF Tennessee COVID-19-August 23,2020 Epidemiology and Surveillance Data
 
 
 

