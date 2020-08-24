The TN Department of Health provides updates to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients diagnosed in the state.
The Department of Health reported 1,588 deaths (1,547 confirmed), 144,604 total cases (141,591 confirmed), 6,421 hospitalized and 106,041 recovered. There have been 2,042,256 patients tested.
Age range of COVID-19 confirmed cases
|Age Group
|Number of Cases
|Number of Deaths
|0-10
|7,151
|4
|11-20
|17,439
|1
|21-30
|32,092
|16
|31-40
|25,373
|29
|41-50
|21,978
|78
|51-60
|18,364
|163
|61-70
|11,983
|307
|71-80
|6,447
|471
|81+
|3,513
|519
|Pending
|210
|0
The number of confirmed coronavirus diagnoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health by county:(numbers below updated by state at 2 p.m. daily, we will update our table as soon as it becomes available) The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new Public Information Hotline at: 1-877-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.
State COVID-19 Cases By The Numbers
|Race
|Number of cases
|Percent
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|197
|0
|Asian
|1,248
|1%
|Black or African-American
|27,672
|19%
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|96
|0%
|Other/Multiracial
|19,463
|13%
|White
|70,068
|48%
|Pending
|25,860
|18%
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases
|Percent
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|87,052
|60%
|Hispanic
|21,501
|15%
|Pending
|36,051
|25%
|Sex
|Number of cases
|Percent
|Male
|70,013
|48%
|Female
|73,283
|51%
|Pending
|1,308
|1%
Current State COVID-19 Cases: County-by-county numbers new
|Patient County
|Cases
|PCR Positive Tests
|PCR Negative Tests
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deceased
|Anderson
|839
|997
|18,340
|219
|612
|8
|Bedford
|1057
|1,262
|9,104
|240
|803
|14
|Benton
|223
|235
|3,067
|109
|111
|3
|Bledsoe
|768
|794
|5,442
|84
|681
|3
|Blount
|1,744
|2,030
|19,240
|547
|1,182
|15
|Bradley
|2,359
|2,836
|18,108
|562
|1,781
|16
|Campbell
|302
|340
|7,607
|89
|211
|2
|Cannon
|186
|233
|2,588
|48
|138
|0
|Carroll
|516
|545
|6,392
|298
|212
|6
|Carter
|736
|818
|10,724
|531
|191
|14
|Cheatham
|694
|837
|7,829
|254
|430
|10
|Chester
|336
|370
|3,483
|144
|188
|4
|Claiborne
|345
|390
|7,141
|108
|235
|2
|Clay
|103
|110
|1,853
|29
|74
|0
|Cocke
|606
|646
|5,845
|192
|408
|6
|Coffee
|695
|846
|12,174
|301
|388
|6
|Crockett
|359
|391
|2,199
|110
|237
|12
|Cumberland
|709
|876
|16,222
|319
|382
|8
|Davidson
|22,816
|28,493
|231,176
|3,438
|19,132
|246
|Decatur
|272
|308
|3,667
|117
|151
|4
|DeKalb
|417
|516
|5,617
|112
|300
|5
|Dickson
|851
|1,069
|9,964
|367
|476
|8
|Dyer
|862
|941
|7,339
|405
|448
|9
|Fayette
|820
|1,036
|11,960
|255
|555
|10
|Fentress
|149
|170
|2,646
|74
|75
|0
|Franklin
|426
|538
|9,583
|129
|293
|4
|Gibson
|995
|1,115
|9,588
|440
|542
|13
|Giles
|428
|519
|6,315
|124
|290
|14
|Grainger
|249
|301
|4,194
|72
|176
|1
|Greene
|730
|869
|10,509
|487
|233
|10
|Grundy
|142
|165
|1,759
|34
|106
|2
|Hamblen
|793
|977
|5,836
|339
|448
|18
|Hamilton
|7,496
|8,603
|90,920
|1,577
|5,854
|65
|Hancock
|88
|100
|144
|61
|25
|2
|Hardeman
|1,179
|1,341
|10,752
|418
|739
|22
|Hardin
|620
|689
|8,600
|266
|346
|8
|Hawkins
|637
|742
|7,041
|434
|191
|12
|Haywood
|702
|745
|4,422
|331
|361
|10
|Henderson
|793
|977
|5,836
|339
|448
|6
|Henry
|410
|481
|6,918
|184
|222
|4
|Hickman
|331
|420
|4,761
|121
|209
|1
|Houston
|73
|84
|1,434
|31
|42
|0
|Humphreys
|155
|177
|3,734
|66
|86
|3
|Jackson
|189
|210
|1,793
|73
|115
|1
|Jefferson
|721
|767
|11,682
|213
|502
|6
|Johnson
|387
|425
|4,463
|292
|94
|1
|Knox
|5,855
|6,579
|91,801
|1,775
|4,031
|49
|Lake
|820
|1,002
|4,955
|60
|759
|1
|Lauderdale
|637
|705
|7,633
|236
|389
|12
|Lawrence
|703
|841
|7,710
|257
|438
|8
|Lewis
|117
|130
|2,971
|60
|56
|1
|Lincoln
|386
|485
|5,574
|149
|236
|1
|Loudon
|879
|973
|9,003
|227
|649
|3
|Macon
|882
|1,079
|5,345
|79
|789
|14
|Madison
|1,571
|1,750
|19,018
|410
|1,130
|31
|Marion
|300
|367
|4,127
|84
|211
|5
|Marshall
|472
|535
|6,276
|250
|218
|4
|Maury
|1,593
|1,889
|17,201
|620
|962
|11
|McMinn
|717
|856
|11,271
|207
|490
|20
|McNairy
|490
|559
|4,679
|202
|280
|8
|Meigs
|134
|161
|2,153
|33
|99
|2
|Monroe
|608
|698
|6,964
|220
|378
|10
|Montgomery
|2,330
|2,681
|29,843
|1,064
|1,239
|27
|Moore
|84
|105
|1,401
|39
|45
|0
|Morgan
|184
|203
|6,060
|76
|107
|1
|Obion
|757
|841
|6,890
|309
|443
|5
|Overton
|360
|394
|4,777
|193
|166
|1
|Perry
|98
|108
|2,222
|28
|70
|0
|Pickett
|46
|49
|751
|21
|24
|1
|Polk
|305
|345
|2,703
|87
|208
|10
|Putnam
|2,149
|2,605
|21,144
|562
|1,564
|23
|Rhea
|616
|745
|7,402
|104
|510
|2
|Roane
|587
|704
|12,787
|182
|403
|2
|Robertson
|1,751
|2,185
|12,607
|525
|1,201
|25
|Rutherford
|7,486
|9,216
|59,160
|2,271
|5,151
|64
|Scott
|153
|165
|2,991
|60
|91
|2
|Sequatchie
|138
|165
|3,578
|40
|97
|1
|Sevier
|2,154
|2,394
|19,227
|508
|1,635
|11
|Shelby
|25,976
|32,023
|281,933
|3,348
|22,259
|369
|Smith
|497
|627
|4,033
|86
|403
|8
|Stewart
|89
|114
|2,058
|32
|57
|0
|Sullivan
|1,474
|1,595
|20,273
|429
|1,023
|22
|Sumner
|3,889
|4,675
|31,912
|1,033
|2,774
|82
|Tipton
|1,337
|1,565
|15,660
|342
|982
|13
|Trousdale
|1,592
|1,666
|3,676
|41
|1,545
|6
|Unicoi
|212
|241
|4,030
|127
|84
|1
|Union
|208
|227
|3,127
|68
|139
|1
|Van Buren
|54
|60
|966
|23
|31
|0
|Warren
|741
|830
|9,443
|284
|450
|7
|Washington
|1,597
|1,844
|20,710
|816
|774
|7
|Wayne
|261
|287
|4,416
|75
|184
|2
|Weakley
|742
|813
|7,475
|391
|342
|9
|White
|435
|521
|6,234
|194
|234
|7
|Williamson
|4,157
|4,932
|49,173
|1,193
|2,937
|27
|Wilson
|2,664
|3,210
|27,761
|741
|1,893
|30
|Out of state
|2,929
|2,931
|209,261
|875
|2,032
|22
|Pending
|3,293
|3,776
|130,493
|975
|2,312
|6
