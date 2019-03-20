By 2022 or 2023, a new Four Seasons Hotel is scheduled to be complete to change the Nashville skyline.
With that, a very familiar complex is coming down.
"I fell in love with the history of it," said Charlie Mattos, longtime personality for WSM 650 AM. "I fell in love with the brick walls and the ceiling beams. I fell in love with it instantly. I've gotta tell you. In the 18 years I lived at Market Street Apartments, not only did I know virtually everyone in the building but almost everyone downtown."
Mattos said the Market Street Apartments on First Avenue was long home to musicians, bartenders and all people who make downtown.
"All of us have talked about the Market Street family," said Market Street Apartments resident Chris Finley. "I first moved in in the latter part of 1989."
"The building goes back to 1909," said Mattos.
The long story of the Market Street Apartments is ending.
Residents like Finley are having to leave as this space is turned into the 542-foot hotel.
"It's sad," said Finley. "I'm very afraid our Nashville culture is just getting sold off piece by piece. I feel like this is just a snapshot of what's happening to Nashville in general."
"I'll say goodbye," said Mattos. "I can't watch it being torn down."
Mattos and Finley said it is time to remember the people who made the community, people like longtime maintenance man Fred Branaman.
"He would say a prayer for you if you needed it," said Finley. "When you were having a tough time, he could tell. We all loved Fred. We'll never forget Fred ever."
"He was as much the face of that building as the brick facade was," said Mattos.
"Y'know, a nice hotel's a nice hotel, but it's not history. It's not your past. It's not your memories. It's not the connection."
"What do you lose when you grow this much, this fast?" asked Finley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.