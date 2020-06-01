NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor has announced a 10 p.m. curfew for Nashville on Monday.
For the third day in a row, Mayor John Cooper has established a curfew for city following violence on Saturday night after protests.
On Saturday, Metro Nashville Police arrested 28 people after peaceful protests turned violent late Saturday. In response, the mayor established a curfew for 10 p.m. on Saturday.
An 8 p.m. curfew was in effect for Sunday night.
The Tennessee National Guard remains mobilized across the state following “incidents of violence” in downtown Nashville on Saturday night.
The Tennessee National Guard remains mobilized following Saturday night's violent protests.
"Guard will be in place until we are confident we are back to normal," Cooper said during his daily COVID-19 news conference.
The curfew doesn't apply to the following people:
- law enforcement and fire department personnel
- first responders
- officials assisting with maintaining public safety, including medical personnel in the performance of their duties
- business owners & persons traveling to/from work will be permitted.
- persons lawfully on the streets and in public places with permission from law enforcement personnel
