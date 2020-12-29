Curfew in downtown Nashville extended to Wednesday at noon

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has extended the curfew for downtown Nashville after an explosion damaged dozens of buildings.

The curfew will remain in effect for the area bounded by Union Avenue, 3rd Avenue North, Broadway, and the Cumberland River until noon on Dec. 30.

On Friday, Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency and established a curfew in the affected area.

"The curfew shall not apply to persons lawfully within the curfew area who have obtained permission from the metropolitan chief of police, which permission shall be granted on good cause shown," state of civil emergency stated.

The curfews does not apply to medical personnel in the performance of their duties.

Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion. There were 41 businesses damaged, and three people were injured in the area of Second Avenue when an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building.

