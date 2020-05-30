NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor has implemented a curfew for Nashville residents. Buildings were damaged, a fire at the courthouse and officers were attacked as protests continue in downtown Nashville on Saturday evening.
Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order, which declared a state of civil emergency, and setup a curfew for 10 p.m. in Nashville. Police said anyone on the streets is subject to an arrest.
Curfew is in effect. Anyone on the streets as of now is subject to arrest.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has urged all downtown businesses to close at this time. To read the full Executive Order #9, click here.
A 10 p.m. curfew is in effect. Those harming our city should leave.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
After being asked by the mayor, Gov. Bill Lee authorized "the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville."
"The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest," Lee tweeted.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted about the protests in Nashville.
The death of George Floyd was tragic, but rioting and looting are not the answer. Law and order must be restored and citizens must be protected. Thank you @GovBillLee for activating @TNMilitaryDept.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 31, 2020
A fire has started inside the Metro Nashville Courthouse as protests continue in downtown Nashville on Saturday evening.
Metro Police Department deployed gas multiple times at the Historic Courthouse to protect the building after a fire was set by protesters. Firefighters are being escorted to building by officers.
Additional gas is being deployed outside the courthouse. The crowd is being warned of their unlawful assembly.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
Edward Carmack statue was knocked over at the State Capitol. Tennessee Highway Patrol is at the State Capitol, according to tweets from State Rep. Jason Zachary.
Our @TNHighwayPatrol are risking their lives to protect our State Capitol from the criminals and vandals who are trashing Nashville. Please join me in praying for these men and women. I’m with them every week and they are true public servants. pic.twitter.com/33WuHl5AhY— Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) May 31, 2020
On Saturday evening, demonstrators marched through downtown Nashville to a Metro Police Department. News 4 saw damage to police cruisers, graffiti to buildings in the area and at least one person was mased. To see the demonstration in front of police department, click here.
News 4 has located buildings damaged on Third Avenue and on Broadway. There is damage to the courthouse in Nashville and protesters were seen throwing police bicycles.
WeGo bus service temporarily "has shut down the Central bus station and suspended all bus operations"on Saturday night "to protect the safety of riders and drivers" as protests continue in downtown Nashville.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and understand the hardship this may place on our awaiting passengers, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority," WeGo said in a statement on Saturday.
Service is expected to resume on Sunday morning.
Protesters continued demonstrating in front of Metro Police Department and the Metro Nashville Courthouse after the "I Will Breathe" rally and march were held on Saturday afternoon.
Mayor John Cooper was in attendance at Saturday's rally and said it was peaceful in nature.
"We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home," Cooper tweeted on Saturday night.
The rally started Saturday at 3 p.m. at Legislative Plaza to protest police brutality. To watch the rally, click here.
Demonstrators chanted “No Justice, No Peace" during the "I Will Breathe" rally. To see pictures, click here.
The demonstrators were remembering people and saying the names of those they say were killed by brutality including George Floyd.
Floyd died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly.
The demonstrators also chanted for Trayvon Martin and people in Nashville such as Jacques Clemons, who was shot by police after a traffic stop in Nashville in February 2017.
"Yeah, we’re here in front of the capital where it was completely packed earlier today about 30 minutes ago and more just so many people coming out for a very peaceful rally. A very passionate rally people wanting to demand just as not only for George Floyd before so many African-Americans who say that they feel like their lives don’t matter," Nashville resident Jimmy Wilson, who attended Saturday's rally, said.
“I Will Breathe Rally”: Crowd shouts “No Justice, No Peace” @WSMV pic.twitter.com/PoBwr4v057— Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) May 30, 2020
The president of the local NAACP and Nation of Islam along with several local pastors all challenged the crowd to get involved in local politics, vote, and push minority agendas.
"This is injustice that has been going on for way too long, in our nation for way too long," Rev. Lalita Smith said. "It’s time for change, it’s time for justice, it’s time for recompense to be brought forth. I’m here to fight for those things."
The crowd grew restless especially towards State Rep. Mike Stewart. The crowd wanted to know what action he’d was planning to take, and he said he would spend more time listening.
Almost all the speakers spoke to change that needs to come within our police department.
"At the end of the day, what I want to see in the future is the quality," demonstrator Edward Lynch said. "I want that flag to stand for me too."
"I don’t wanna have to teach my kid how to survive just because he’s black," demonstrator Dominique Brown said. "It’s not right. He does not deserve to be shot down like deer in the woods."
News 4 has learned that all Tennessee state troopers cannot leave their shift, until they are otherwise told. All off duty troopers were called in on Saturday. Troopers from Chattanooga and Cookeville are also in Nashville on Saturday.
Besides Cooper, State Rep. Brenda Gilmore attended the rally. Earlier in the day, Cooper also urged all of his colleagues in the Metro Council to join him at the rally.
Mayor Cooper wrote in a statement:
"This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro's leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices from across Davidson County as they speak out against the senseless killing of George Floyd and the deep-seated issues of racial injustice in our country."
I urge all of my colleagues in the Metro Council to join me at today's “I Will Breathe” rally. This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/6PToIvbW6y— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020
Local leaders told demonstrators change will only come if more people get involved and meet regular to change the agenda in local government and vote. At least one speaker asked Cooper to de-fund the police department.
Speaker just said “we must get the bad cops out because they give the good cops a bad name” followed by chanting #BlacklivesMaters and #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wNaZpc4dMM— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 30, 2020
Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has since been charged with third degree murder. The other three officers involved have since been fired from the police force.
Floyd's death has sparked several protests, both violent and not violent, throughout the country.
Mayor Cooper also encouraged everyone at the rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face masks.
I encourage everyone at today’s “I Will Breathe” rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings to protect yourselves and each other.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020
