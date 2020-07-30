NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Metro Beer Board has extended curbside alcohol pickup in Nashville.
The move comes after an emergency meeting following Mayor John Cooper's decision to keep restaurants serving alcohol and bars closed after 10 p.m..
Curbside alcohol pickup and delivery is now officially extended through October 31, but Metro Beer Board members say they're currently working to make it permanent, even after the pandemic ends.
