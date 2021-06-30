NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation have filed a lawsuit against the governor over a controversial bathroom bill.

HB1182 goes into effect on Thursday. The new law "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."

HB 1182 Summary ON MARCH 29, 2021, THE HOUSE ADOPTED AMENDMENT #1 AND PASSED HOUSE BILL 1182, AS AMENDED. AMENDMENT #1 removes this bill's requirement that signage of the notice be posted at the building's entrance (the signage requirement remains for the restroom entrance). This amendment also removes the requirement that the signage be compliant with the standard for signage for restrooms under the American with Disabilities Act and instead requires that such signage be easily visible to a person entering the public restroom. This amendment adds that if an entity or business is notified that it is not in compliance with the bill, the entity or business will have 30 days in which to comply before any action is taken against the entity or business.

Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation is arguing that the new Tennessee law sends "such a derogatory message to my employees and customers."

Pull Quote “My grandmother Eloisa Salazar faced incredible discrimination as she grew up on the Mexico-U.S. border, and her experience shaped my family’s and my company’s values. Our foundation has been dedicated to inclusion and nondiscrimination, including for LGBT people, from day one. It is hard to believe that our LGBT community in Tennessee is being assaulted with so much harmful legislation, much of it being signed by Governor Lee, at a time when our country needs to come together more than ever before," Mike Curb, founder and Chairman of Curb Records and President of the Mike Curb Foundation.

Rep. Tim Rudd of Murfreesboro introduced the bill, and it was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee in May. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit over the bill.

Tennessee sued over new transgender bathroom sign law NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging Tennessee’s first-of-its-kind law that r…

To read the entire lawsuit, click here.