Mike Curb, songwriter, producer and record company owner, speaks during the announcement Thursday, March 26, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn., that the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live will open a Grammy Gallery in Nashville. The Grammy Gallery will be located on more than 7,000 square feet in the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum at the Municipal Auditorium. It is expected to open in August 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation have filed a lawsuit against the governor over a controversial bathroom bill.
HB1182 goes into effect on Thursday. The new law "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."
Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation is arguing that the new Tennessee law sends "such a derogatory message to my employees and customers."
Rep. Tim Rudd of Murfreesboro introduced the bill, and it was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee in May. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit over the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.