NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group dedicated to collecting plastics is making its mission known.
The Cumberland River Compact is a local non-profit dedicated to cleaning up the Cumberland River basin, which covers 18,000 square miles of waterway in Middle Tennessee.
In 2018, the organization collected more than 32,000 pounds of trash from rivers and tributaries.
In 2018, they collected more than 32 thousand pounds of trash from rivers and tributaries. So far this year they have collected nearly 30,000 pounds of trash.
“Plastic and other things like aluminum cans, glass, and just about everything you can imagine, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, bikes – I’ve seen 14 or 15 bikes out there myself,” said Gray Perry, Program Coordinator, Cumberland River Compact. “When you are using plastic, try to make sure you’re recycling it properly.”
The main thing you can do is be more mindful of making sure your trash ends up where it’s supposed to be.
Click to learn more about the Cumberland River Compact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.