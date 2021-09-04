CRAB ORCHARD, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County on Saturday night.
A trooper with Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in the shooting on the eastbound side of the highway near Mile Marker 329. THP said the trooper was not seriously injured while a suspect is "currently receiving medical attention."
Scene at I-40 329 pic.twitter.com/yQwaxjDMQ7— Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) September 4, 2021
The eastbound I-40 is closed near Mile Marker 329. Drivers can detour off I-40 by using Exit 322 to Highway 70.
Traffic is congested and moving slowly on the eastbound side due to an active investigation. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said traffic is only one lane, and drivers should expect two to three hours delays
Traffic slow down I-40 329 pic.twitter.com/Iq3GORQt2k— Cumberland County Sheriff TN (@CCSOSheriffTN) September 4, 2021
No more information was released by authorities
