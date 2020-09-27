Robert Morse
Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Cumberland County.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the 400 block of Doris Drive in Cumberland County. Deputies arrived at the home and found 20-year-old Robert Morse who they took into custody immediately, without incident.

As deputies went into the home, they found 20-year-old Matthew Musser lying in a bed, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Morse has been charged with first degree murder; bond has been set at $1,000,000. He has a General Sessions court date scheduled for Oct. 12, 2020. 

Musser's body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville for autopsy. 

