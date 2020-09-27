CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Cumberland County.
The Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the 400 block of Doris Drive in Cumberland County. Deputies arrived at the home and found 20-year-old Robert Morse who they took into custody immediately, without incident.
As deputies went into the home, they found 20-year-old Matthew Musser lying in a bed, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Morse has been charged with first degree murder; bond has been set at $1,000,000. He has a General Sessions court date scheduled for Oct. 12, 2020.
Musser's body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville for autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.