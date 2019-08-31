CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
The sheriff's office says Nevaeh Stephens was last seen at her home on West Lake Road in Crossville around 8 p.m. Friday night. She is being classified as a runaway.
Nevaeh has dark brown hair with red highlights and she was last seen wearing a light gray striped top with jeans.
If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 931-484-6176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.