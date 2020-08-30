CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Authorities say 69-year-old Lonnie Breland was last seen Saturday driving a 2019 Silver Honda Civic with tag 1T75V5.
Breland is 5’ 11” and weighs 230 pounds. He also has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.
