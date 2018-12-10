WASHINGTON (WSMV) - CTI Foods LLC of Owingsville, KY is recalling over 29,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links that may be contaminated with outside materials, particularly pieces of metal.
The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links were produced and packaged on August 4 and include:
- 23.4 oz pouches of Jimmy Dean "HEAT 'n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey" with a Use By date of January 31, 2019. The product has a case code A6382168 with a time stamp ranging from 11:58 to 01:49. They also bear an establishment number EST. 19075 on the back of the packaging.
These products were shipped to Tennessee where another establishment further distributed the product to retail stores. The problem was discovered on Monday, Dec. 10 when U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service were notified that five consumers complained of metal pieces in the sausage links.
There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of those products, see a doctor immediately about injury or illness.
If you have purchased the product, you're asked not to consume it and instead throw it away or take it back to the store where it was purchased. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Jimmy Dean customer service at 1 (855) 382-3101.
