NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Kid Rock isn’t the only country artist in Nashville facing backlash over words you should never say. Earlier this year, Morgan Wallen was caught yelling racists words in the driveway of his home after what Wallen himself called a ‘72-hour bender’.
He has since apologized, and even though he was indefinitely suspended from his label, lots of his fans are still backing him up. Billboards have gone up across our city with a cryptic message of support for Wallen. One billboard is within sight of Music Row.
They say 'The fans are speaking. Enough is enough,' and they feature a silhouette of a white mullet, representing the likeness of Wallen.
This all comes one day before the CMT music awards, which Wallen was disqualified from.
