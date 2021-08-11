CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Prosecutors revealed to a jury two tattoos convicted killer Steven Wiggins received in jail after the murder of Sgt. Daniel Baker - one of which reads: “Ain’t got no time for that, death row.” It also contains the words “Hell bound.”

The other reads, “Crush your enemies, show no mercy.”

It came during the forth day of Wiggins’ sentencing hearing, which also included emotional and graphic testimony from his mother, Juanita, who detailed the abuse she and Steven suffered at the hands of her husband (Steven’s father.)

Juanita testified her husband verbally and physically abused Steven for much of his childhood, often beating him with a belt.

“It just seemed to get worse and worse and worse to the point that anything was a weapon,” Juanita Wiggins testified. “There was weapons in the house, [Steven’s father] held guns to our head.”

Juanita also told the court she was regularly beaten by her husband, many times in front of her sons. She testified her husband believed he could beat Steven and her brother to sleep.

Prior to Juanita’s testimony, which at times was tearful, the court heard from several of Steven Wiggins’ childhood classmates. They characterized Wiggins as quiet, and an outcast who was often bullied in grade school.

Closing arguments are set for Thursday morning.

The 12-member jury must be unanimous if it elects to sentence Wiggins to death.