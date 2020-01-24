NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed after being hit by a car in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pike at Watts Lane.
Metro Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Uzma Latif. A family member was located and notified in Washington.
Metro Council woman Mary Carolyn Roberts said there are plans underway to install a crosswalk in the area.
It’s an issue she said she’s being working on for over a year.
“We saw this coming. We had so many constituents who called and told me this was a dangerous area. I’ve walked it myself. I knew it was a dangerous area.”
Roberts said public works had a conflict with Google Fiber with the placement of a fiber box.
That conflict slowed the process down for about 5 months.
News4 saw crews working on the crosswalk Friday.
The crosswalk will allow pedestrians to cross Charlotte Pike from American Road.
Roberts said that public works plans to have the crosswalk up in mid-February.
