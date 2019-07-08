CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Crossville teenager was killed in an early morning crash on Sunday.
According to Crossville Police Department, 18-year-old Jake Finley was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada traveling south on New Lantana Road in the area of Dunbar Road. Investigators say the car crossed over into northbound lanes, onto a sidewalk, and crashed head-on into the concrete base and steel post of an overhead light support.
Finley, the driver and the only one in the vehicle, was severely injured in the crash. First responders transported Finley by air to UT Knoxville Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
