CROSSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A Crossville man has been arrested and charged a man in relation to the death of his wife.
At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Agents joined investigators from the Crossville Police Department and the District Attorney's Office in investigating the death of Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez.
After a 911 call and hang up, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Village Lane where the victim's body was found in a wooded area behind the apartment complex.
During the investigation, information led to the arrest of 33-year-old Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, the victim's husband.
On Sunday afternoon, Cruz was charged with one count of First Degree Murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.