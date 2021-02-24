CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A traffic crash Wednesday morning on Miller Avenue was the apparent result of a suicide, according to Crossville Police.
Police said the driver, who has not been identified, shot himself in the head around 4:45 a.m., resulting in his car to travel driverless before crossing onto the sidewalk near 10th Street and crashing head-on into the post of the overhead light before coming to rest against a business sign.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police discovered a firearm inside the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.