NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — It’s been one week since the deadly tornado that ripped through parts of the Mid-State. The recovery efforts continue.
Several churches were also impacted. Cross Point’s main campus in Nashville is dealing with damage themselves. Cross Point has six campuses.
Their main campus in Nashville received significant damage both on the inside and outside of the building.
Despite the damage, lead pastor Kevin Queen said they’re working through it and serving other community members in need.
“We’re having conversation with structural engineers, insurance adjusters and all the things on the building. But at the same time we’re focused on how do we meet the needs of the community? How do we serve people who are without homes, without power. People who have just real tangible needs.”
Church leaders are not sure when they’ll be back inside the building.
Cross Point Church’s temporary location will be at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena until Easter.
