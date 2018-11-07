Cross Point Church pitches in to help people recover, heal

When disaster strikes, churches often pitch in to help people recover and heal.

News 4’s Tom Randles spoke with the lead pastor of Nashville-based Cross Point Church, Kevin Queen, about two events that shook our community to its core.

Less than a month apart, a pair of dangerous and deadly hurricanes named Michael and Florence ravage two different U.S. coastlines. With so much damage and death, the reason for so much misery seems impossible to explain.

"A lot of times in those moments we ask the question why?” said pastor Kevin Queen. “We want to know why? I don't think we'll have all the answers to our whys. But, what we've found is another question to ask in that moment how would you have me respond? So at Cross Point we say pray, give, and go. And so those are three ways we can respond. We can pray right now. We can give toward relief efforts. And we can go. And really, we want to be the second phase of help and serving."

Cross Point Church, which has five campuses in Middle Tennessee, sprang into action during the weekend of the May 2010 floods. Cross Point Church was set to open a new campus in Bellevue that same weekend.

"Instead of starting with a church service, the call was made to start the church by serving the community, and so that building and that space was actually used as a resource center, as a place for volunteers to come together. People gave generously of their time and their resources to come together and serve. We were ripping out sheetrock of peoples' houses. Really, literally, helping people rebuild their lives," said Queen.

He also reflected on another event that took a heavy toll on our entire community.

Facing deadly violence in Antioch, James Shaw Jr. saved lives by disarming a gunman after a mass shooting at a Waffle House.

"I think we all wonder in that moment what would I do? Extraordinary acts of courage! But, I think who we are in that moment is tied to who we are in the everyday moments, because it takes courage to pick up a phone and work on a relationship. It takes courage to go across the street and serve a single mom. It takes courage to stand up to someone who's bullying someone in class, or shut down gossip in the workplace. I mean, that's extraordinary courage," said Queen.

Four people were killed in the shooting and the pastor said his courage was about to be tested as he got set to deliver his Sunday evening message.

"I was just thinking, Lord give me strength and the peace to step up and would you be with those people, those families affected in Antioch,” said Queen.

"Walking back through the doors and wondering what people in the seats are feeling and so I was praying for them and also knowing we can't allow acts of terror to shut us down, because that's the goal. That's the goal of evil, fear that would shut us down. And I think on September 12th or 13th following the September 11th attacks, I think if we could all go back we would get on an airplane and fly!" said Queen.

Queen was also asked about the state of race relations and the amount of divisiveness in our nation.

"I go back to Jesus and he had a way of crossing every line. And so in his culture he crossed lines to reach people, who were marginalized and oppressed. We're not going to find it through politics. No one ever went on Facebook and said I'm going to change my political views, because of what somebody else posted, right?” said Queen. “It's not going to happen through debate and everyone agreeing on everything, because there will be things we all disagree on. But on what is essential, if we look at Jesus' life and that we can have a relationship with God and can love one another, I think if we took those two things and downloaded that into our lives I think that's the hope we have for coming together and crossing lines."