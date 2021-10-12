ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fire.
Jacob Wrenn, 36, of Cross Plains, Tennessee was traveling on Highway 25 when he failed to maintain his lane and crashed.
Wrenn drove off of the road and struck a tree. The Chevy 1500 caught fire while Wrenn was still inside.
The road in the area of 4779 Highway 25 is back open at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.