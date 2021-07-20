NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Critter Camp 2021 is approaching fast! This year, the Nashville Humane Association is providing two different camp options for potential campers.
NHA will host two 3-day camp sessions. The first session will be done entirely over Zoom and the second will be hosted in-person at the shelter.
Campers will be taught during both weeks about dogs and cats and how they can support shelters like NHA to make sure adoptable animals find the loving homes they all deserve.
The NHA curriculum is for ages 5-8 years old and each camper will be given a "Critter Kit" including a camp t-shirt, workbook, coloring sheets, craft supplies, and more.
Participation is free and the 35 camper spots per session are limited to those residing in the Nashville and closely surrounding area. Virtual Camp will take place on July 28, 29, & 30 from 1:00pm-2:30pm and In Person Camp will take place on August 2, 3, and 4 from 1:00pm-2:30pm.
To reserve a child's spot for one of the sessions, click here to register online.
