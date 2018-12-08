NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two people are in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in South Nashville on Saturday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the corner of Old Glenrose Avenue and East Thompson Lane just before 1 p.m.
Another shooting was reported nearby on Gatlin Drive, and officials said they believe the two calls were connect.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene.
The victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they both remain in critical condition.
Another man was also being questioned about the incident when News4's crew arrived.
Police have not released any additional information regarding a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Stay with News4 for updates.
