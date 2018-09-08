A man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a hookah bar in Nashville early Saturday morning.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident occurred at Tarboosh on the 100 block of 21st Avenue North.
A scene with shell casings was found and investigated there after the victim arrived at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital by personal vehicle with a gun shot wound in the stomach.
The victim was evaluated at Saint Thomas, but due to the severity of his injuries, transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he had surgery.
His current condition is unknown.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.