NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in an apparent shootout in North Nashville Monday evening.
Around 7:25 p.m., two male subjects got into an argument on the 3100 block of Ewingwood Drive. Police say as the situation escalated, the two people pulled out handguns and shot one another.
One person was hit in the forearm and taken to Skyline for treatment. The other person was shot multiple times in the head and taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown at this time if the shooters were adults.
CSI and detectives with the North Precinct are investigating the scene.
Stay with News4 for updates.
