NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting last night in East Nashville, police say.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., officers responded to a "shots fired" call on the 600 block of Dew Street around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for critical injuries.
Police said an investigation is ongoing at this time.
A suspect description or possible motive has not been released.
