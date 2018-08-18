Two teenagers are fighting for their lives and another seriously injured after a crash this morning in Hendersonville.
The accident happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of East Main Street and St. Andrews Drive.
When Master Patrol Officer Brandon Janco arrived on the scene, he discovered two cars were involved in the accident. Two victims were laying on the roadway near the accident and were being cared for by a bystander.
Another teen, who was bleeding profusely from a nearly-severed hand, was leaning up against one of the cars. MPO Janco immediately applied administered a tourniquet to the teen's wound.
According to Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the four teenagers were traveling east on Main Street near St. Andrews Boulevard in a Black Ford Mustang when another driver in a Blue Lincoln Continental pulled into the roadway in the same direction.
The collision caused the Mustang to flip several times, ejecting the three passengers.
Two of the passengers were transported to Skyline Medical Center where tehy are currently being treated for critical head injuries.
The third occupant of the Mustang is recovering from a serious hand injury at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Hospital personnel commended MPO Janco, saying that if he had not quickly acted to stop the teen's rapid blood loss at the scene, the teen would likely have died.
The drivers of both vehicle were unharmed.
Names of the persons involved and injured in this accident are currently withheld pending family notifications and for continuing investigation purposes.
Any persons who may have witnessed this accident and can provide information are encouraged to contact Officer Jim Manning of the Hendersonville Police Department Traffic Division at 615-822-1111
