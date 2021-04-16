SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - In Sumner County police departments are getting specialized training from the Crisis Intervention Team Community Program designed to help deal with situations where there is a mental health crisis.
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is part of the program along with Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, and Portland police departments.
"We are the voice behind the mic," Executive Director at Sumner County 911 Center Marilyn Anderson said of her dispatchers. "We are the calm in the chaos."
The telecommunicators are trained professionals with the goal of deescalating situations and gathering necessary info for law enforcement in the field.
"(They) have received the formal training and are able to recognize early in our calls when somebody is in crisis," Anderson told News 4. "Helps them be better prepared. Our goal to give them hope and to have them realize we have resources out there."
Anderson added that this approach is a diversion away from how things have been done in the past. "Unfortunately, in the past, we've gone to incarceration and now we have services available," Sumner County Sheriff Captain Carl McCoy said.
Countywide there are more than 40 CIT trained officers with one on each shift in case of a mental health crisis.
"We hope that that word spreads throughout Sumner County," McCoy told News 4. "CIT again (stands for) Crisis Intervention Team and we are here for people in crisis."
"I believe this would really help our community and seeing that these situations are deescalated and taken care of properly and get the proper care they need," Sumner County resident Meia Turner said.
Right now, with law enforcement and the dispatchers inside, the crisis intervention team is actively training to try and add to their team.
The Department of Justice has created a grant with two of them working in the area. One is at Gallatin Police Department where many officers will be trained within Sumner County. The second grant is for the Sumner County Sherriff's Office.
CIT certification takes 40 hours' worth of training.
According to a press release, personnel has received specialized training from NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Tennessee.
