Two people were caught on camera going in-and-out of a car in East Nashville. The owner says the SUV is keyless and that could have been how the criminals got in.
“With a standard remote like my remote here you have to physically push the button in order for it to send an RF signal out,” Randy Waters an apprentice locksmith at Hosse and Hosse said.
Keyless proximity fobs work differently.
“The problem with keyless entry on all these vehicles is they run by radio,” Investigative Attorney and Security Expert Marc Tobias said. “If you have your key in your pocket it's constantly listening for your car.
Tobias says some criminals are buying equipment on the black market to get that signal and break-in to cars.
"The radio can be intercepted, it's called a man in the middle attack, and you can buy little boxes that you can basically repeat the transmission between your car keys in your pocket and your car,” Tobias said. “That car key may be inside the house and the car outside."
So think about where you leave that keyless fob.
"I wouldn't leave your keys near the door,” Tobias said. "We're talking about physics and radio and if you can intercept it you can repeat it."
Tobias says there is radio-frequency identification(RFID) blocking products you can buy to protect yourself. You can also wrap aluminum foil around your fob to help block the signal from criminals.
