Dozens of mailboxes were opened in a Nashville neighborhood and people living there think it may have been criminals looking for a holiday target.
“I’ve never seen all the mailboxes open before,” south Nashville resident Paul King said.
Kind took a video driving through his neighborhood that shows mailbox, after mailbox left open.
“It was five blocks worth of mailboxes,” King said. “Considering it’s Thanksgiving week I assume they were opening them to see who would close them or see who was home or not."
Possibly people looking to see whose mail was stacking up or come back and see who closed their mailbox showing someone was home.
“A lot of us don't think about things like that when we leave, especially if we're gone for a short period of time,” neighbor Marsha Allen said.
Allen lives just down the road from King, her mailbox was also opened.
“I’ll be checking because I didn't know it was going on in the neighborhood I just thought it was mine and it was just a freak thing,” Allen said.
King says he called police who told him they'd add extra patrols hopefully deterring anymore suspicious activity.
“I was more worried about people were going to leave these mailboxes open and they're going to know somebody's not there and break into their house,” King said.
If you plan to go out of town remember to stop your mail or put a hold on your packages.
