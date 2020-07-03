NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a press conference Thursday, surrounded by top law enforcement leaders, Governor Bill Lee announced that he is tackling police policy reform.
“I believe we’ve got to be committed to a never-ending process of change. Continuous improvement in all of our policing efforts. And that will include engaging in a greater way with communities,” Governor Lee said.
The partnership includes the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee Sheriff’s Association and the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will review and update Use of Force and Duty to Intervene policies over the next 60 days.
Use of Force policies should be reviewed and updated to ensure choke holds are not used as a restraining technique.
Duty to Intervene policies should be reviewed and updated to require officers to act to prevent or stop any act, even by officers, that violates law or policy.
He’s also mandating a database to track police officers who have lost their licenses and certificates because of bad behavior.
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, under the direction of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, will now require an enhanced curriculum in the training of state, county, and local law enforcement officials.
Increasing minimum curriculum hours from 400 to 488 to formalize the current practice of completing 88 additional hours of training and study hours.
Updating the curriculum to include relevant community-oriented policing concepts in both lecture and hands-on scenarios. No fewer than sixteen (16) course hours designed specifically to train officers on the following topics. The POST Commission will also require a total of eight hours of annual in-service training on these topics.
De-escalation techniques
Officer’s duty to intervene
Public assembly interaction
Emphasizing positive community and officer interactions and relationships
The move from Governor Lee comes after weeks of civil unrest and calls for defunding law enforcement across the nation after the death of George Floyd.
“I want to be clear in my deep appreciation of my commitment to the role of law enforcement in our communities. There is a vast difference between meaningful reform, and meaningless attempts to defund the police or any unrealistic approach that misses the mark on both advancing justice and strengthening interactions with communities that they serve,” Governor Lee said.
But community activists and criminal justice reform advocates are looking at the Governor’s police reform announcement with skepticism.
When Governor Lee dismissed issues as meaningless, how does he know?” Dr. Sekou Franklin said.
Dr. Franklin is an Associate Professor at MTSU and is a member of the Community Oversight Now Coalition. Dr. Franklin says he was not impressed with Governor’s Lee’s speech because, he feels, that it lacks perspective from the community it impacts the most.
“The Governor does not understand Black folks. The governor may understand Black folks who speak the Governor’s talking points, but the Governor does not understand Black folks who come from over-policed communities--in which their families are affected daily by the trauma of over policing and the trauma of incarceration,” Dr. Franklin said.
Dr. Franklin says the Governor should also revisit legislation that narrows the reach of community oversight boards and feels the 60 day deadline is unrealistic.
“There’s a whole ecosystem that's effectively tied to heavy duty policing, and how do you enforce a sheriff in east Tennessee, or how do you enforce a police department in west Tennessee, to do exactly what you’re trying to say--in 60 days with the type of robust oversight that one is talking about,” Dr. Franklin said.
Revisiting legislation that narrows the reach of community oversight boards is another factor.
“And to reintroduce legislation that gives community oversight boards expansive authority with full community participation that involves--that has subpoena powers that can be fully accessed,” Dr. Franklin said.
When it comes to solutions, Dr. Franklin believes if we truly address Police reform in our state, we need to take a harder look at systemic racism in the criminal justice system.
“The Governor is going to have to reconceptualize his basic understanding of what is criminal justice reform...what does transformative criminal justice mean and HAS to put...at the intersection of criminal justice: policing, racism and economic injustice. And until he does that, he is just not going to get it,” Dr. Franklin said.
Lastly, Dr. Franklin says the Governor should look at revisiting cases where men and women are serving time in prison as a result of bad policing and unfair trials.
“Look to the TN Supreme Court’s recent statement, if it goes through..to establish a commission to study racial equity. And to take that queue or that lead and to look at those individuals in Tennessee Prisons who are there--who are overly convicted,” Dr. Franklin said.
The Governor also said in his press conference that this is the beginning of talks and actions centered on police policy reform and changes.
“The steps that we’re outlining today are just the starting point for what we hope will be an enhanced approach to Law Enforcement across our state.” Governor Lee said Thursday.
