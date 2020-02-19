NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A longtime Nashville criminal justice advocate, who was arrested last month for breaking into the Downtown Detention Center, was arrested again last night.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Alex Friedmann was charged with a Class A Felony vandalism charge and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.
Sheriff Daron Hall in his press conference Wednesday alleged that Friedmann had a serious "deliberate and evil plan" during his surreptitious entry into the new Davidson County Corrections facility downtown.
The Sheriff alleged that Friedmann's plan included planting tools, weapons, security equipment throughout the facility, part of a massive escape plan.
The Sheriff says part of this plan was intent on loss of life.
Friedmann allegedly planted loaded guns, with additional ammunition inside the prison.
Staffers inside the jail are unarmed, so had these weapons gotten into prisoner hands, the potential loss of life was great.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Metro PD tweeted that three additional suspects are sought. They are asking anyone who might be able to identify Friedmann's possible accomplices is asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.
Criminal justice advocate Alex Friedmann arrested Wed night by Specialized Investigations Div detectives on a charge of felony vandalism in excess of $250k at the new Metro Jail. His bond set at $2.5 million. MNPD working to identify these 3 suspected accomplices. 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/VP6TflblD5— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 19, 2020
Friedmann was free on bond after he was accused of entering the DDC on at least four different occasions under false pretenses since December 26th, 2019.
They say Friedmann was seen on surveillance video on December 30th, 2019, dressed like a construction worker in a yellow vest and dust mask.
