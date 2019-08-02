NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) There are no charges against 58-year-old Herbert Scruggs. Police said Scruggs shot 17-year-old Jaylin Cummins after he attempted to rob the Knockout Wing Restaurant at gunpoint.
It's the second time this week a victim has fired at the suspect.
News4 spoke with criminal defense attorney Ben Raybin who said there are three things that have to be apparent if someone approaches with a weapon and could potentially hurt you.
"Is there a threat? Is it serious and is it imminent? And if so, you're allowed to use deadly force. The risk has to be imminent. It has to be right then, happening right at that moment and it also has to be a risk of something really serious happening, not just something minor," Raybin said.
He said you are shooting to kill.
"The law says you can use deadly force in that situation where it is justified," Raybin said.
Earlier this week in Antioch, a man was at an ATM when a suspect approached him with a gun and demanded money. That man was able to shoot the suspect and get away.
"I think these situations definitely illustrate that especially here in Tennessee. Many people are armed and you don't know who is and who isn't. I think that should definitely have a deterrent effect on potential criminals out there," said Raybin.
Police tell News4 the restaurant has received multiple calls from people threatening to shoot up the place to retaliation.
Employees decided to close their doors for the next few days.
Police said they will continue to patrol to area.
