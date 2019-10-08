FRANKLIN,TN (WSMV)-- Police are searching for two women who used credit cards they stole from parked vehicles in Franklin.
Police say the two women had made several purchases using the cards, as well as attempts to make other purchases in Cool Springs.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers say there will be a cash reward for any information regarding the two suspects.
If you recognize the two suspects pictured, or have any information about where they may be, call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000. All tips can be provided anonymously by phone.
