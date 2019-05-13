NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Crime on college campuses around Tennessee is down, that’s according to a new report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
News4 compared the numbers from 2017 to 2018 and all across the board, crime has dropped.
Across Tennessee overall, crime reported is down 15 percent. Robbery offenses are down 50 percent. Sex offenses are down 17 percent. Rape offenses are down 10 percent.
The TBI is hoping these numbers continue to improve, saying that campuses and police are working hand-in-hand to make college campuses safer.
Tennessee State University is a school that saw major improvement from 2017 to 2018, and Gregory Robinson, the Assistant Vice President of Chief of Police tells News4 that it’s all because of one thing.
“Sustainability. We hope to add additional officers that will allow us to sustain and even surpass the decline. We have had record numbers in decline and we want to keep it like that. We also want to keep the numbers low but keep the visibility that our students, faculty, staff, and even our visitors know that all we all want to do is serve them in the greatest capacity,” said Robinson.
View the full TBI 2018 report below and click here to view reports from previous years.
