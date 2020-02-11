Rescue in La Vergne

La Vergne Fire and PD, along with Rutherford Co. EMS and Fire Rescue work to assist someone who had a medical incident atop a cell phone tower.

 Courtesy La Vergne Fire

LAVERGNE, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews are working to access a worker at the top of a cell phone tower, after they suffered some sort of a medical incident.

The cell phone tower is off Stones River Road, and La Vergne PD and Fire are asking people to avoid the area to permit emergency vehicle access.

Drivers in the area are asked to either take Old Nashville Highway, or Jefferson Pike, to navigate around the area.

Along with La Vergne Police and Fire departments, crews with the Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Rutherford County EMS are assisting.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.