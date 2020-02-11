LAVERGNE, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews are working to access a worker at the top of a cell phone tower, after they suffered some sort of a medical incident.
The cell phone tower is off Stones River Road, and La Vergne PD and Fire are asking people to avoid the area to permit emergency vehicle access.
Drivers in the area are asked to either take Old Nashville Highway, or Jefferson Pike, to navigate around the area.
Along with La Vergne Police and Fire departments, crews with the Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Rutherford County EMS are assisting.
LFD and @LaVergneTNPD are working to rescue a worker who had a medical condition on a cellphone tower off Stones River Road. Please avoid the area and follow us for updates as they become available.— La Vergne, TN Fire Department (@LaVergneTNFire) February 11, 2020
Rutherford County EMS, Rutherford County Fire Rescue are also assisting. pic.twitter.com/7RqTZi4NrU— La Vergne, TN Fire Department (@LaVergneTNFire) February 11, 2020
Our main concern right now is for the employees who is at the top of this tower. Anyone in the area should take old Nashville highway or Jefferson Pike to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/yRZ2h29LVJ— La Vergne, TN Fire Department (@LaVergneTNFire) February 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.