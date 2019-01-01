water main break
WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are working to repair a large water main break near downtown Nashville.

This is happening at the corner of Academy Place and Lindsley Avenue.

Right now, both roads are closed in the area.

Officials said they think it will take several hours or more to repair.

