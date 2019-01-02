MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Electric Department crews are working to restore power after a large outage Wednesday morning.
Officials say the outage was caused by a contractor who drove a grounding rod through a primary underground cable on Edna May Drive.
The outage initially affected the John Rice Boulevard, Saint Andrews and Hillwood areas. The Hillwood subdivision is still without power.
Crews will have to pull in new wire to replace the damaged section. It's not clear how long repairs will take.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
