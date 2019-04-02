NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The removal of cherry blossom trees in downtown Nashville became a controversial topic over the weekend.

Metro Parks employees are now working to removed three dead trees. They are also adding water and nutrients to 10 trees because those have to be moved for the NFL Draft stage.

The original plan was to move 21 of the trees, but that was lowered to 10.

On Wednesday, a nursery will come and move those 10 trees down the street.

Randal Lantz with Metro Parks said there's about a 50% chance of survival once those trees get moved.

