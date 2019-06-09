JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -Rescue crews are searching for a two-year-old boy at Cummins Falls.
Emergency officials said the call for the rescue went out around 5 p.m. at the popular swimming spot.
Heavy flooding trapped about 50 people in the beginning of the incident, and most of those got to safety quickly, according to Ethan Burris with Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.
About 15 people had to be actively rescued, Burris said. The people ranges in all ages, from children to grownups.
The little boy has not been found, and now the Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting crews in the water by flying overhead, using their infrared technology in their THP helicopter.
EMA officials warn passersby to stay away from the falls while the search is underway.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this story.
