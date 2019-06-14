NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are repairing a large water main break near Green Hills on Friday.

Metro Water Services said there was a substantial break on a 24-inch water main on Harding Place at Chalmers Drive. Crews found a 10-foot break.

Repairs will begin once the excavation pit has been sufficiently drained and crews can safely cut the pipe, according to Water Services.

The eastbound lane of Harding Place and one block of Chalmers Drive is closed.

Metro Water Services said with the break isolated, the system is stabilizing. Area reservoirs are filling rather than dropping and fewer customers will experience an impact. The majority of those affected will experience low pressure. Those in higher elevations may lose service.

Metro Water Services asks those in the affected areas – Green Hills and North Umberland – to delay irrigation or heavy use of water until the repair is complete.

Upon completion of the repair, Metro Water Services will flush the lines to help reduce the potential for discolored or cloudy water.

