FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is working a natural gas leak in the Dallas Downs subdivision.
The fire departments says a reverse 911 alert was issued to residents, advising anyone who lives within a half-mile of Lindsey Court and Link Drive are asked to shelter in place. The shelter in place order has since been lifted as crews stopped the leak.
Crews are still on scene working to completely repair the leak. Avoid the area if possible.
***ALERT***DALLAS DOWNS SUBDIVISION SHELTER IN PLACE***Natural gas leak in Dallas Downs subdivision— Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) July 29, 2020
A reverse 911 alert was issued to those who live within a half-mile radius of the natural gas line leak in the Dallas Downs subdivision. Those who live within a half-mile radius of Dallas Downs should shelter in place. @atmosenergy is on scene.— Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) July 29, 2020
***SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED FOR DALLAS DOWNS***Atmos Energy has stopped the natural gas leak and the shelter in place order for Dallas Downs has been lifted. Avoid the area while crews remain on scene to complete the repair. pic.twitter.com/GQ5JEZTFjU— Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) July 29, 2020
