NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Multiple crashes are occurring on major arteries in and out of Nashville this morning, all expected to be cleared within the hour.
According to TDOT Smartway, a multi-car crash on I-65 northbound at Vietnam Veterans Blvd. occurred at 11:08 a.m. and is expected to be cleared by 12 p.m. Northbound traffic is affected with right lanes blocked at the Vietnam Veterans Blvd. exit. In the same area, a multi-car crash on Vietnam Veterans Blvd. eastbound at Interstate 65 occurred at 10:49 a.m. and is expected to be clear by 12:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Vietnam Veterans Blvd. is down to one lane in the area.
Another crash occurred on Interstate 24 westbound at mile marker 56 occurred at 11:03 a.m. and is also expected to be clear by 12 p.m. A left lane is blocked in the area.
In Williamson County, a crash occurred on Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 73 around 11:06 a.m. and is expected to be clear at 12:07 p.m. A right lane is blocked in the area.
Please be careful and cautious while driving in these weather conditions, TDOT advises all drivers to reduce speed when the roads are wet.
