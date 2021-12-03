NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Water is working to retrieve a robot designed to inspect pipes. The department says the robot was performing an inspection on a 60" water main at Lebanon and McGavock Pikes when it became stuck in an inoperable valve in the pipe.
Metro Water must now break ground to retrieve the robot, replace the valve, and repair the pipe. There is no estimate on how long it will be before repairs are complete. The department says customers should not experience any disruptions as a result.
You can check on current projects at the Metro Water Services Outage page.
