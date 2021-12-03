Water meter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Water is working to retrieve a robot designed to inspect pipes. The department says the robot was performing an inspection on a 60" water main at Lebanon and McGavock Pikes when it became stuck in an inoperable valve in the pipe. 

Metro Water must now break ground to retrieve the robot, replace the valve, and repair the pipe. There is no estimate on how long it will be before repairs are complete. The department says customers should not experience any disruptions as a result. 

You can check on current projects at the Metro Water Services Outage page. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.