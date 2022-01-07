MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - In Murfreesboro, a lot of the major roads were clear and passable. Like many other places in Middle Tennessee, the concerns focused on secondary roads.
"We haven't been loading cars on our trucks just cuz it's a liability. We've had 18-wheelers in the middle of the interstate. We've had cars down in ravines. It's been ridiculous and nobody wants to stay at home," Scott Rainey said.
A tow truck driver we spoke to said since yesterday, he had towed about 15 to 20 cars. His advice to people is stay home. A lot of the shopping centers in Murfreesboro were able to be cleared of snow, thanks to the sunlight we received today. We came across plow truck companies clearing out these shopping complexes in Murfreesboro.
We spoke to one of the workers and he said depending on the size of the shopping complex, it can take anywhere from one and a half hours to four to five hours to clear all that snow.
"It got so cold this morning that once it gets so hard it takes a Bobcat and a grading bucket to take it up. Otherwise, a plow is going to take it up. I'm doing the best I can," Matt Pullien said.
