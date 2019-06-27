FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews with Franklin County Emergency Management will be working through the night to clean up a train derailment near Tullahoma Highway and Racetrack Road.
Franklin County EMA Director Scott Smith said they advised drivers to be cautious on Tullahoma Highway, as the road was not blocked but crews would be actively working on the cleanup in that area.
Officials with CSX said the train derailed at about 3:30 p.m.
Nineteen cars were empty, and one car was loaded with plastic pellets.
There were no injuries reported, CSX officials said.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.