FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews with Franklin County Emergency Management will be working through the night to clean up a train derailment near Tullahoma Highway and Racetrack Road.

Franklin County EMA Director Scott Smith said they advised drivers to be cautious on Tullahoma Highway, as the road was not blocked but crews would be actively working on the cleanup in that area. 

Officials with CSX said the train derailed at about 3:30 p.m. 

Nineteen cars were empty, and one car was loaded with plastic pellets.

There were no injuries reported, CSX officials said.

