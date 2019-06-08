NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews arriving just before 4 p.m. at the apartment on Blank Street said they found heavy flames and smoke.
Paramedics took a woman who lived in the apartment to the hospital as a precaution.
According to firefighters, she was the only person inside the home at the time.
The inside suffered heavy damage, and doesn’t appear to be livable.
Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.