HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Hendersonville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency are searching for a female victim who went missing while paddling near the Old Hickory Dam.
According to TWRA, the victim went paddling near dark. It is unclear at this time how old she is.
The victim's friends called 911 when it got dark and the victim still had not returned.
Officials are currently on the water searching for the victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
