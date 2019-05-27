LEXINGTON, TN (WSMV) - Crews with Henderson County Emergency Management found the body of a man who went missing in Beech Lake Monday.
The victim is believed to be around 18 years old. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until the family is notified.
Crews searched the area around the main boat ramp at the lake. The body was found around 8:30 p.m.
The victim reportedly drowned.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
"We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy, as well as give our heartfelt thanks to all the agencies that assisted in this operation," Henderson County Emergency Management said in a statement.
